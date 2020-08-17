CW33 to broadcast local high school footbal games this fall

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Beginning September 25, 2020, the excitement of local high school football comes to CW33 with the launch of CW33 High School Football Showdown.

The biggest matchups in North Texas will be broadcast each week to Dallas-Fort Worth, featuring this season’s toughest teams and most highly ranked players. Hosted by veteran broadcaster Doug Anderson, color commentator LaDarrin McLane, and sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie, this experienced play-by-play team brings the drama of high school football directly to viewers on their TV or digital device.

“High school football is synonymous with Texas and our North Texas community is passionate about their hometown teams and players, and CW33 is pleased to bring this fan favorite to viewers in the DFW area during these extraordinary times,” said CW33 Vice-President & General Manager, John Trevino. “This is an opportunity to bring the drama of high school football directly to our audiences, especially at a time when many community members may not be able to personally attend games. As the only locally owned TV station in the DFW market, it’s part of our continued commitment to serve our local community.”

Anderson, McLane and Mycoskie bring a unique perspective to football commentary, with 16 years of experience working together as a play-by-play team. Anderson has been covering sporting events in the DFW area and across Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas for 25 years. McLane is known for his days playing quarterback at Lewisville High School and as a wide receiver at the University of North Texas. Mycoskie has local roots, as a graduate of Lamar High School transitioning to Southeastern Louisiana University where he began his broadcast career.

CW33 High School Football Showdown is produced in partnership with JWP, a locally-owned production company that has produced live high school sports throughout Texas for 16 years.

www.CW33.com

Viewers can watch CW33 High School Football Showdown beginning Friday, September 25th, on CW33 or stream it digitally on CW33.com and the CW33 app.

Schedule:

Sept. 25, Dallas Jesuit at Flower Mound Marcus

Oct. 2, Frisco Lone Star at Aledo

Oct. 9, Allen at Cedar Hill

Oct. 16, Arlington Lamar at Prosper

Oct. 23, Rockwall-Heath at Rockwall

Oct. 30, Burleson Centennial at Birdville

Nov. 6, Hebron at Plano

Nov. 13, UIL State Playoffs – Class 4A Bi-District

Nov. 20, Lovejoy at Frisco

Nov. 27, McKinney Boyd at McKinney

Dec. 3, Regular Season Finale (Matchup TBD)

Dec. 11, UIL State Playoffs – Class 5A/6A Bi-District

Dec. 18, UIL State Playoffs – Class 5A/6A Area

Dec. 19, UIL State Playoffs – Class 5A/6A Area

Dec. 26, UIL State Playoffs – Class 5A/6A Regional

Jan. 2, UIL State Playoffs – Class 5A/6A Quarterfinal

Jan. 8, UIL State Playoffs – Class 5A/6A Semifinal

Jan. 9, UIL State Playoffs – Class 5A/6A Semifinal