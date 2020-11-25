Cowboys special teams player Gifford suspended 2 games for performance-enhancing substances

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is a 2020 photo of Luke Gifford of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Monday, July 27, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys special teams player Luke Gifford has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. The backup linebacker has played only one defensive snap this season, but has played 121 snaps on special teams in six games for the 3-7 Cowboys. Gifford will miss games the next two Thursdays, the Thanksgiving Day game at home against Washington, and a week later at Baltimore. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Friday, Dec. 4, following the game against the Ravens.

Share this story

morningafter

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News