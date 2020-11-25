Cowboys special teams player Gifford suspended 2 games for performance-enhancing substances

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys special teams player Luke Gifford has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. The backup linebacker has played only one defensive snap this season, but has played 121 snaps on special teams in six games for the 3-7 Cowboys. Gifford will miss games the next two Thursdays, the Thanksgiving Day game at home against Washington, and a week later at Baltimore. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Friday, Dec. 4, following the game against the Ravens.