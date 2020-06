ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 15: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Elliott is one of two Cowboys players who have tested positive for the disease.

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux says he’s feeling good.

The Cowboys released a statement referencing to privacy laws for not releasing certain information about their players medical information.

Limited staff have returned to Cowboys HQ in Frisco. Players have had virtual training during the offseason.