Sponsored Content: National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A1 BROADCAST SPONSORED CONTENT — October is the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Oct. 13 is Metastatic Breast Cancer Day to recognize the most advanced stage of breast cancer.

Pam Kohl and Dr. Jeremy Force joined our show with a special breast cancer update.

Kohl has been living with metastatic breast cancer for four and one-half years and works with Susan G. Komen MBC Collaborative Initiative.

Dr. Force is a medical oncologist at Duke University Cancer Center and a professor at Duke University School of Medicine.