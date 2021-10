AURA SPONSORED CONTENT — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month — which should come with a warning label that criminals are working overtime to steal from your family.

Brianne Manz, founder of the parenting blog ‘Stroller in the City’, is teaming up with the cybersecurity company Aura to remind parents to proactively protect their children online, too.

Brianne is a mother of three and has been featured on numerous shows like Today and E! news, as well as People Magazine.