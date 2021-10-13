Sponsored Content: Andrew Wommack Ministries launches weekly hour-long show

ANDREW WOMMACK MINISTRIES SPONSORED CONTENT — Andrew Wommack Ministries is launching a weekly, hour-long TV program on CW33.

The show will air on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Andrew Wommack joined the show to talk more about his show.

On March 23, 1968, Andrew received a revelation from God. since then, he went on to start “Andrew Wommack Ministries” which is now spreading the gospel all around the world.

Andrew also founded “Charis Bible College” located in Woodland Park, Colorado, to help students find their God-given calling and purpose.

In 2000, Andrew went on television with a half-hour, daily television program airing Monday through Friday.