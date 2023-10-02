DALLAS (KDAF) — Now that football season is in full swing, it’s time to add some flavor to your tailgating experience.

From new technology to updated food options, Ovie Mughell, former NFL pro bowler and TV analyst, shares how to have the best tailgate while cheering for your favorite team.

Add Zatarain’s smoked sausage to your lineup to indulge in Cajun spices that are sure to make your mouth water.

Update your viewing experience with Roku’s award-winning 65″ TV, equipped with their operating system to make watching your favorite team easier than ever.

Be sure to use Yoshino’s solid state technology generator, a game-changer in bringing portable power to your everyday life to power all your devices on gameday.

If you want to relax on gameday, let Chili’s do the work. Order to-go or pick up to fuel your tailgate with boneless and bone-in wings and unmatched happy hour deals.

