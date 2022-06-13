DALLAS (KDAF) — Southwest Airlines is celebrating a huge milestone on June 18 with Wanna Get Away Day in order to honor the 50th anniversary of its first flight. Along with this new holiday, it’s engaging with its customers with a sweepstakes.

Here’s what you need to know:

“In celebration of Southwest’s 50th Anniversary, the carrier is giving Customers the chance to win a total of 50 million Rapid Rewards® bonus points from June 1, 2021, through June 18, 2021.* Customers will have daily opportunities to win Rapid Rewards bonus points, with Southwest gift cards, and Companion Passes also up for grabs on June 18. Visit Southwest50.com/WannaGetAway to view full terms and conditions and to enter for a chance to win.”

Southwest’s Vice President of Marketing says, “In true Southwest Spirit, we are turning our 50th Anniversary into Wanna Get Away Day, allowing Customers the opportunity to celebrate our 50-year history of Heart, low-fares, legendary Hospitality, and flexible policies by giving them opportunities to turn ‘Wanna get away’ into ‘Gonna’ get away.”

To learn more about Southwest’s 50th birthday celebration and more about the sweepstakes and how to truly enjoy Wanna Get Away Day, click here.