DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery says someone in South Texas claimed two second-tier Powerball prizes totaling $2 million from January 10’s drawing.

A Converse resident purchased the winning ticket from a QuikTrip on North Foster Road in San Antonio and elected to remain anonymous.

The lottery says the second-tier prize-winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but failed to get the red Powerball number correct.