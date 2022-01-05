DENTON (KDAF) — Dallas-based vegan food truck Soulgood is hosting a job fair in Denton on Thursday before the official opening of its flagship restaurant.

Dallas’ Soulgood Chef discusses incorporating veggies in your diet

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 1201 Oakland Street Unit 140 Denton, Texas 76102. They are looking for experienced food service and restaurant team members ranging from a full-time Restaurant Manager, line cooks, cashiers and food truck crew.

Soulgood is offering competitive pay and says they are a fun work environment within a socially responsible, growing company.

Click here to learn more about what’s happening in Texas.

The company will be opening its flagship restaurant location in Denton on the Texas Women’s University Campus on Jan. 18.

Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play.