DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-Fort Worth is known for its vast foodie scene with some of the most delicious eats and drinks to consume in the whole world.

Saturday, March 4 is National Snack Day, “This quirky holiday is the brainchild of Jane Shoemaker-Galloway. There’s a snack for every occasion. From Saturday night hot wings to Monday afternoon’s biscuits, getting through the day is easier with a snack in our hands. Throw a party, invite your pals, and claim your favorite bite of heaven on National Snack Day.”

So, in order to get you prepped for celebrating this awesome holiday, we checked out a report of some of the most iconic foods and drinks in DFW!

Chile con queso and chips

Tex-Mex

Frito Pie

Chicken-fried steak and fried okra

Pecan pie

Pecan pralines

Fletcher’s Corny Dog

Frozen margarita

Fajita meat

Fried food

Dr. Pepper float

Chimichanga

Stuffed jalapeños

Barbecue and Texas T-bones

“The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has more restaurants per capita than anywhere else in the United States. With so many choices of Dallas cuisine to experience, it’s no wonder that many North Texans also like to hit the treadmill or jogging/biking trails all around our area,” the report said.