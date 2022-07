Add some adventure to your pet’s daily routine with a hamster ball.

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.

Nickel

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Kate Beckett

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Chestnut

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Jojo

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Clarabelle

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Obi Bun Kenobi

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Zembeezie

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Horchata / Churro

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Ryan / Esposito

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Inky

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Rabbit

Brittany

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Roy Montgomery / Derrick Storm

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

Annie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Bingo and Rocky

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Pickle

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Swiffer / Downy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Blossom / Coco

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Guinness & Poppy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Pepper

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Baby Blue

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Rabbit

Raspberry / Blackberry

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Sgt. Pepper

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Blueberry / Huckleberry

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Valentine

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Benedict Cumberbunny

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Uno

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Rabbit

Horlika / Sunflower

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

Luna

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Snoop

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Theodore Roosevelt

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Hinata

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Pandora and Thor

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Donnie and Maree

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Bugs Bunny

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Wiz

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Simon / Milkdud

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Maxwell

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Jazz

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Bunny

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Scarlett

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Rabbit

Panda

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Oreo

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Evie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

Nightingale

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Ruby

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Adelle / Gloria

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Eleanor

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

Willa

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

Lizzy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Rabbit

Emilia / Pecan

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

Conch

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Dancer

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Rabbit

Daisy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

Maxwell

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Rabbit

Waldo

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

Daze

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

