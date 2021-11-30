Small businesses share how they’re handling online orders this Cyber Monday

WACO, Texas – Major retailers had their usual Cyber Monday sales all Monday long, and millions were shopping online trying to get the best deals.

“Black Friday was fantastic of course. That’s usually typically one of the busiest days of the year for us, and that was very busy Saturday. A little more relaxed and set, but still still did very well,” says owner of Lil’ Monkey Boutique Rebecca Schultz.

With this being the busiest time of the year for people buying presents, Fox 44 reached out to several small business owners on how they’re handling the shopping chaos.

“So I did a special Facebook live today for Cyber Monday. And we had we offered our customers 20% off their entire purchase and free shipping. And it went over very well,” says the owner of Mainstream Boutique, Gina Mitchell.

Both owners being fairly new to online shopping, they say this was the best Cyber Monday for them.

“Definitely, the reach that it’s gotten for me has definitely increased my customer base, so it’s been wonderful,” says Schultz.

Lil’ Monkey offers same day shipping, for those who choose fast shipping.

Both Lil’ Monkey and Mainstream Boutique shared with us the best day for you to make your final order and to ensure it makes it under the tree in time for Christmas.

“With us closing on the 24th and 25th you’d have to order before the 22nd,” says Schultz.

“We recommend that Monday, December 13th, would probably be the best day. If you are purchasing for a gift and need to mail it,” says Mitchell.