DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas’ iconic amusement park Six Flags is celebrating its 61st anniversary today, with its first park opening right here in North Texas on Aug. 5, 1961.

The park was first opened by Texas oil man Angus G. Wynne, Jr. who had a dream of opening a theme park larger in scope than anything the world has ever seen, but closer to where people lived, unlike Disneyland, which at the time was only open in Anaheim, California.

He opened the first Six Flags in Arlington and named it Six Flags Over Texas after the Six Flags of Texas. Officials say there are now 27 parks operating in the U.S. Mexico and Canada!

For more information, visit sixflags.com/overtexas.