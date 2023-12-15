The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas is just one week away and Six Flags is holiday ready!

The has opened its Six Flags Holiday in the Park for the holidays. Explore the 70-foot Christmas Tree of Lights, Holiday Express Light Spectacular or even the Holiday House of Horrors.

“From visits with Santa Claus to breathtaking light displays, Holiday in the Park offers a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends,” their website mentioned.

There will also be a performance of the winner of the Golden Ticket Award for BEST NEW CHRISTMAS SHOW, Christmas at the Southern Palace. Located in the Southern Palace Theatre, the play will run now til Dc. 31. Get your tickets while you can!

Holiday in the Park will be open now through Dec. 31.