Simon Pegg stars in Peter Kosminsky’s new cyber thriller “The Undeclared War.” The film takes place in the UK and it is in a post covid world set in the year 2024 and the country sufferers a major cyber attack.

Pegg plays the part of head of operations at the facility “GCHU” and as the new intern finds her barring’s she spots a new virus that is now being discussed as a conspiracy within the company.

“It’s frightening stuff” said Pegg, “because a lot of it as they say is based on reality.”

In the movie the employees deal with what is called “troll farmers,” where people get on Twitter in other countries pretending to be, in this case Americans trolling the British trying to stir up some trouble.

“I learned stuff on this show that I think everybody should know, just for their own internet awareness” said Pegg. “But it’s also incredibly exciting and entertaining as well.”

Pegg is also apart of the “Mission Impossible” franchise with A List actor, Tom Cruise. The seventh movie has been completed and Pegg touched on the in and outs of the eighth movie that is in the works.

“The Undeclared War” premieres on Peacock Aug.18.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 12, 2022.