DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet Tooth Hotel is hosting their last silent disco of the year on Dec. 9!

Guests can expect immersive art exhibits, seasonal cocktails, and dancing the night away with DJs Con the Baptist, Ursa Minor, and Harry from MORNINGBUZZ to set the festive mood.

The after-hours silent disco starts at 9 p.m. and runs to midnight.

Tickets are available here, starting at $20.