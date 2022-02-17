DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Dallas wants to have an open dialogue with the public on how the city can improve equitable access to arts and culture to all of its residents.

You can join that discussion and learn about the city’s Racial Equity Plan at Thursday’s Let’s Talk About Arts and Culture event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Winnetka Place.

“Please join us to learn more about the City of Dallas Racial Equity Plan and have an open dialogue about how the city can give equitable access to arts and culture to all Dallas residents,” the city said in a social media post.

Can’t make it? You’re encouraged to leave a voicemail to share your thoughts and what you’d like at 855-925-2801, use code: 5425. You can also check out more at weareonedallas.org.