Shaken Baby Alliance looking to prevent common form of child abuse

The Shaken Baby Alliance has a new initiative to prevent the most common for of child abuse: shaken baby syndrome. Photo courtesy Shaken Baby Alliance.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Shaken Baby Alliance has a new initiative to prevent the most common for of child abuse: shaken baby syndrome.

It is being called ‘When Babies Cry… We C.O.P.E. (crying, overwhelmed, pause, exit).’

Their mission is to provide support for victim families and professionals, prevent child and elder abuse and seek justice for innocent victims.

The Shaken Baby Alliance will be offering education in Spanish and English online and in person, at the Tarrant County Family Justice Center.