DALLAS (KDAF) — This weekend will be mostly pleasant, with highs in the 60s and low 70s on both Saturday and Sunday, but storm chances arrive Sunday night, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region.

The National Weather Service reported, “A fast moving disturbance will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the region Sunday through Monday night, with a strong cold front arriving late Monday. Much cooler temperatures are expected behind the front, along with windy conditions Monday night through Tuesday. North winds will increase to 20-25 mph with gusts near 30-35 mph.”