DALLAS (KDAF) — Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s, with rain chances returning overnight, primarily along/east of I-35. More widespread showers are expected on Thursday.

The National Weather Service reported, “Rain chances return to the region late Wednesday night into Thursday. There is potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms across portions of eastern Central Texas and the Brazos Valley late Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. Isolated tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts will be possible in the yellow-circled area. Precipitation will exit to the east late Thursday evening as a cold front begins pushing into North Texas. Continue to follow the forecast over the next couple of days and make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts if you are located in the area of concern!”