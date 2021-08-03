Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Graham, he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor [Monday] morning.”

My symptoms would be far worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

He said his symptoms are currently mild and compared them to a sinus infection.

Graham will quarantine for 10 days.

The senator went on to say that he was “very glad” to be vaccinated, because “without the vaccination [he] is certain [he] would not feel as well as [he does] now.”