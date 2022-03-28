HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fall in love again as the classic film, “Selena,” returns to theaters.

Selena Quintanilla, known as the “Queen of Tejano music,” was a star headed for crossover success when she was shot in 1995 by her fan club president and friend, Yolanda Saldivar.

The biopic musical highlights the late artist’s life and career.

On Monday, the late artist’s verified account announced the return of the film nationwide.

Mark your calendars and rediscover the incredible story of one of America’s brightest stars! “Selena” The Movie Appearing nationwide starting April 7th in theaters.

Playing the Grammy-winning performer in the film, Jennifer Lopez shared her love for the film in a tribute post on her Instagram account.

This movie means so much to me … Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. I’ll never forget this time in my life and it’s an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie Jennifer Lopez