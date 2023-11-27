The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Nutcracker, a two-act classical ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, will be making its seasonal return to Bass Hall starting Dec. 8.

The Texas Ballet Theater will be performing the classic show, which is set on Christmas Eve at the foot of a Christmas tree in a child’s imagination. The plot is an adaptation of E. T. A. Hoffmann’s 1816 short story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

The ballet will be at Bass Hall from Dec. 8 to 24. Get your tickets here.