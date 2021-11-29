Security guard protecting Nexstar news crew died from injuries; Abbott promises to keep Texans safe

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A security guard died while trying to protect a television news crew that was covering a smash and grab looting event in California. In response to the accident, Gov. Greg Abbott promised to keep Texans safe.

According to police, the security guard, Kevin Nishita, was shot in the stomach while providing security for the news crew near downtown Oakland.

According to officials, smash and grab looters have been targeting stores across the nation.

Officials said two dozen business areas in San Francisco were hit over the weekend. Approximately 25,000 dollars in purses were stolen from a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles. Officials also reported 30,000 dollars worth of sunglasses and more than 20,000 dollars in Apple products also stolen from the San Francisco business area.

Canada Goose, Footlocker, and Northface stores were all hit in Chicago, while a pair of best Best Buys was targeted in Minneapolis.

The thefts are believed to be part of criminal networks that recruit people to steal merchandise in stores then sell it online. Officials expect smash and grab looting events to increase over the holiday season.

Earlier Sunday, Abbott spoke about a law he previously signed in an effort to keep residents of Texas safe.

“We’re working back our police and why we passed this law to pass any city from defunding the police because I know that the people in the communities they want safe communities” Gov greg abbott

Abbott signed the “Back the Blue” legislation into law in June of this year, which stops cities from defunding the police and enhanced penalties for crimes that interfere with or harm law enforcement.

