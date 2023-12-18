DALLAS (KDAF) — Seasonably cool weather continues on Monday will highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The National Weather Service reported, “Pleasant weather will continue into Monday with clear skies. A weak cold front will move through the region tonight resulting a shift of winds from southwest to north. Lows will be in the mid 30s to lower 40s. On Monday highs will be a little cooler than they were Sunday, only topping out in the mid 50s along the Red River to the lower 60s in Central Texas.”