SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dozens of sea turtles swam back to their natural habitats after days of being at Sea Turtle, Inc. on South Padre Island on Tuesday.

Sea Turtle, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to helping this endangered species survive, especially during cold weather that puts their lives at risk.

“That is our very last cold-stunned turtle for today, that was number 77,” said Wendy Knight, the executive director of Sea Turtle Inc. “The crowd affectionately named him Diego but he is going out back into the Gulf of Mexico after being affected by the cold stun last week.”

Knight said the cold weather last week caused ‘cold-stunning’ to happen, that is where turtles are alive but cannot move or pick up their heads from the water for air, causing them to drown.

A large crowd began to gather about an hour before the event. According to Knight, this is the biggest turnout they have seen in the last 6 years.

“This is the largest public release we’ve had in the last 5 years maybe 6,” said Knight. “We have such a huge community support it makes events like this so gratifying!”

Different entities were a part of Tuesday’s turtle release, including the Texas Fish & Wildlife Department and local law enforcement agencies.

Some volunteers included Lisa Graves, operations manager from Captain Murphy’s Deep Sea Fishing, who donated some of their boats.

“This last time they just used our thunderbird which is our deep sea fishing vessel and they had it out and I believe scouting just a couple of days ago,” said Graves.

Others volunteered their time to bring these sea creatures back to their natural habitats.

“It’s absolutely freezing!” said Amy Daley, a volunteer with Sea Turtle, Inc. “I was able to release “Angel” back into the ocean so it makes it worth it, and she dove deep and then came up for a breath.”

Knight said they test the turtles’ capability to swim before they are officially released back into the water. There were some bystanders, like Carol Ling who are from out-of-state and have never seen this event before.

“I really didn’t know what to expect, I kind of thought that they’d be walking in the water but I didn’t know that they release them like actually in the water—it was very cool,” said Ling.

Overall, Knight said despite new obstacles with the pandemic, Tuesday’s event was a success.

“Covid and the pandemic has really changed what we’ve been able to do so this has been amazing,” said Knight.