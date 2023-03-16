DALLAS (KDAF) — NASA has released a composite image of a star on the cusp of exploding, based on observations from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The new image, released by NASA during a keynote called “Unfold The Universe” broadcast live from the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, shows WR 124, an example of what’s known as a Wolf-Rayet star, more than 15,000 light-years from Earth.

According to NASA, the image was captured using Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and the telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). These combined to show the core and the gas and dust cloud surrounding it.

The image shows the star shining at the center while surrounded by a halo of glowing gas and dust.

NASA Star on Cusp of Supernova Stage

“At the end of a star’s life, they shed their outer layers out into the rest of the universe,” said Dr. Amber Straughn, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and deputy project scientist for the Webb telescope’s science communications.

“I think this is one of the most beautiful concepts in all of astronomy. This is Carl Sagan’s stardust concept, the fact that the iron in your blood and the calcium in your bones were literally forged inside of a star that exploded billions of years ago. And that’s what we’re seeing in this new image. That dust is spreading out into the cosmos and will eventually create planets. And this is how we got here, in fact,” she said.

NASA said Webb’s detailed image of WR 124 promises future discoveries that will reveal the long-shrouded mysteries of cosmic dust.

STORY CREDIT: NASA via Storyful