How to prevent busted pipes for the winter freeze

Many people across Texas have already experienced busted pipes and have had their homes or apartments or other locations already filled with water.

WHAT CAN BE DONE ABOUT BUSTED PIPES AND PREVENTING THEM IN ADVANCE

One thing that you want to do if you have busted pipes or to prevent the consequences of a busted pipes, is considering turning off your water supply.

If you are a homeowner, there should be a location – typically outside, maybe near the curb side where you have the ability to physically turn off the water supply to your house.

Obviously that will eliminate water supply to your house. You can turn it off at the time of your choosing.

If you do not turn it off, one thing that could happen is that when power does come back on to your house or just because the outside temperature begins to warm up, there will come a point in time, when the ice frozen in your pipes, will begin to melt and the busted pipe will suddenly start spewing water throughout your house.

Even worse, maybe in multiple locations.

One way to slow down that water flooding in to your house is to take that action in advance to turn off your home water source.