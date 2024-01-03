The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A total eclipse occurs when the moon passes between our home planet and the sun causing it to completely block the sun’s face. This causes total darkness for four minutes!

This year, the eclipse will happen on April 8, with many places already announcing events for people to watch the eclipse. North Texas is in the path of totality for the eclipse, making us a prime destination for hundreds of tourists wanting to see this amazing feat.

The next eclipse will not be seen again until 2045! So plan to witness this historic moment at the following places:

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Reserve tickets to view the total eclipse at Dallas’ beautiful Botanical Garden. Tickets start at $22 for non-members. Find out more about ticket information and reserve a spot here.

Grapevine Total Solar Eclipse

Visit Historic Nash Farm to catch the eclipse. The Grapevine Vintage Railroad will also have two one-hour excursions that day (one at 9:50 a.m. and one at 2:50 p.m.). Find out more information here.

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

View the total eclipse from the planetarium at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include other eclipse activities, space activities and more. Visit here.