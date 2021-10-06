School shooting: Multiple hurt at Timberview High School in Arlington, reports say

ARLINGTON (KDAF) — Law enforcement is on the scene of what’s being called an shooting incident at Timberview High School in Arlington, according to Arlington Police.

The DMN reports multiple people have been hurt and rushed to the hospital.

The incident was called in to authorities around 9 a.m. The school is located at 7700 South Watson Road in Arlington but part of the Mansfield School District. According to MISD, the school is currently on lockdown.

Star-telegram.com sources Mansfield ISD police as saying the situation is under control.

Students and staff are currently locked inside classrooms and offices, Mansfield ISD wrote in a letter to families. Authorities plan to take students to the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Lane once the scene is secure.

This is a developing story, we will update this story when more information becomes available.