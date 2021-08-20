Scenes for ‘Sex Pistols’ TV series shot in downtown Waco

WACO, Texas – Downtown Waco stood in for San Francisco on Thursday afternoon.

FOX 44 News has learned a film crew was shooting in front of the ALICO Building for a special TV series on the legendary punk rock band the Sex Pistols.

Director Danny Boyle was seen on location. He is known for the films Trainspotting, 28 Days Later, 127 Hours and Slumdog Millionaire – which he won an Oscar for.

The film is based on the memoir by Sex Pistols guitarist Steven Jones. The crew filmed at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas earlier this week.