DALLAS (KDAF) — Scattered showers are expected on Thursday, with a few storms possible overnight.

The National Weather Service reported, “Patchy fog will be possible this morning before rain chances increase during the day. Scattered showers will move from the west with isolated storms possible this evening. Most of the activity should move to our east on Friday with only a few areas of light rain across the eastern half of the region. Rainfall amount will be light around 0.5 inches or less.”