IRVING, Texas (KDAF) — Save yourself the airfare to a romantic getaway – we’ve got a little piece of Venice right here in the Metroplex. On Lake Carolyn in Irving, Gondola Adventures has been offering the public rides on their several boats.

Gondola Greg, co-founder of Gondola Adventures Inc., rows us through the Lake Carolyn canal system.

Gondola Greg and his team row passengers through the lake’s canal system, boasting beautiful views, scenic tunnels, waterfalls and more.

Passengers ride is a variety of boats within the fleet.

Gondola Adventures offers a variety of cruises including breakfast, dessert, pizza cruises and more. Learn how to book your reservation here.