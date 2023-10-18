The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — You don’t have to book a passport or plane ticket to feel like you are on a romantic date night in Italy. Irving Gondola Cruises offers romantic nights on the water without leaving Texas!

The cruise company offers many different types of gondolas for you to choose from.

“We have beautiful gondolas of several different styles, both electric and rowing. Our fabulous dinner cruises are catered by the Omni Mandalay Hotel. Gondoliers can either sing or play romantic music. The cruises are perfect for all special occasions, including proposals, intimate weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, business lunches, or just because,” their page read.

From classic cruises to breakfast cruises there is something for everyone! Classic cruises start off at $155. Check out all they have to offer and more on their website.