SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This year’s Rockets Over the Red Firework Festival will light up Shreveport/Bossier in a completely new way, fusing fireworks with a light show designed by Broadway lighting designer Jason Lyons.

The light show, which will be synced with the fireworks, will take place on the Bakowsky Bridge. The festival will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, November 26.

“It all ends with a firework show that will be shot from the bridge and a light show that will be coordinated with the Shreveport Regional Arts Council,” said Mary Marrs, the Executive Director of Downtown Shreveport Unlimited.

There will also be different holiday-themed light shows, also called nightglows, on almost every night throughout the holiday season.

If you’ve never seen a nightglow, it’s worth the trip to see the bridge spanning the distance between Shreveport and Bossier — particularly when it’s putting on a show for you.

Also known as the Long-Allen Bridge or the Texas Street Bridge, the Bakowsky Bridge was the first bridge built for vehicles and pedestrians to cross the Red River in Shreveport. Built in 1933, the bridge spans the distance between Shreveport and Bossier City, La in more ways than one.

The architectural history of the Bakowsky Bridge reminds locals of the bygone era immediately prior to the assassination of Louisiana Governor Huey P. “Kingfish” Long. The artistic heritage of the bridge spans lightworks of neon, circa 1993, and LED, circa 2022.

Mary Marrs, the Executive Director of Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, said Santa would bring his sleigh to Riverview Park for the Rockets Over the Red Firework Festival.

At the festival, you may take your picture with Santa, listen to The Good News Band on the main stage, stop by one of many food trucks, watch the tree lighting at 5:30, and have your face painted for free courtesy of Raising Caine’s.

“There are ten days until Thanksgiving and 41 days until Christmas,” said Marquel Sennet, the City of Shreveport’s Communications Director, on Monday. “From downtown Shreveport and beyond, we look forward to welcoming new visitors as we fill the night sky with lights and spread the holiday spirit to every corner of our community.”

And for those interested, here’s the skinny on the incredible donors who made the nightglows possible.

Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski donated $1 million to purchase the programable LED lights for the Texas Street/Long-Allen/Bakowsky Bridge. The Red River Waterway Commission, Louisiana Public Service Commission, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority, National Endowment for the Arts and Will Atkins also contributed to the project.

The bridge serves as a test of the energy efficiency and durability of LED technology year-round.