DALLAS (KDAF) — Rock icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are stopping by AT&T Stadium for a show on March 9, 2024.

“Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, two of the most loved and universally respected entertainers of all time, announce one unforgettable evening of live music at AT&T Stadium on March 9, 2024. The spectacular one-night-only show marks the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Texas,” the website said.

The show was originally scheduled for April 8, 2023, but had to be rescheduled due to an ongoing illness within Stevie Nicks’ band.

