Robin Campbell and Matt Doyle talked about UB40 and their upcoming tour. Matt shared what it was like to find out he was joining the group and said he is enjoying every moment of performing with the band. Robin also shared how exciting and iconic it is to be performing again at the Hollywood Bowl.

For more information about UB40’s new tour and to buy tickets to the Hollywood Bowl show on Sept. 18, visit UB40.global.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 10, 2022.