MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Amtrak’s Wonderland Train is pulling up to Longview and Marshall, Texas stations several times throughout the 2022 holiday season.

The adventure begins with festivities at the Longview Depot on Fridays and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. After having a little fun, passengers board the train at 6:15 for a 7:01 Marshall Depot arrival.

Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.

Hopping aboard a bus, passengers will be transferred to the Wonderland of Lights on the Harrison County Courthouse Square. There, they will see the restored courthouse, ride the city’s vintage carousel, get their skate on at the Wonderland ice rink, treat themselves to lighted carriage rides if they so choose, and stop by one of the many area restaurants that make Marshall so very special.

Tickets for excursions on the Wonderland Train are sold out, but those with their hearts set on the complete adventure can try their luck by emailing artsview@artsviewact.com and asking to be placed on the ticket waiting list.

The Wonderland Train will run on Friday, December 9; Saturday, December 10; Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17.

But don’t worry if you can’t get tickets for the train. You can still see the Christmas lights in Marshall and take in all the fun the vintage city has to offer.

All you’ve got to do is hitch a ride on Santa’s sleigh!