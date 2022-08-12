Trolli® Sour Brite® Crawlers Take on an Alternate Universe with Exclusive Rick and Morty Collector Series

DALLAS (KDAF) — “The multiverse is a concept about which we know frightening little…” In a new installment in pop culture’s “multiverse” craze, the Trolli gummi worm brand is crossing over with the popular cartoon show Rick and Morty.

Trolli alongside Warner Bros. Consumer Products is releasing an exclusive collector pack series of Sour Brite Crawlers inspired by the Adult Swim Series Rick and Morty.

For a limited time, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers will feature packaging with the Rick and Morty characters. The limited-edition packaging will be available only on Amazon. They will go on sale beginning Aug. 15, ahead of the premier of the sixth season of Rick and Morty, which airs on Sept. 6.

If you can’t wait until Aug. 15, you can pre-order the limited-edition packaging today. An eight-count variety pack will cost you a little more than $20. Click here for more product information.