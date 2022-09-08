The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Texas, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 65 billionaires in Texas.

#20. Ray Lee Hunt

– Net worth: $5.7 billion (#450 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Dallas, Texas

– Source of wealth: oil, real estate

#19. Tilman Fertitta

– Net worth: $5.9 billion (#417 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: Houston Rockets, entertainment, Self Made

#18. Ken Fisher

– Net worth: $6.3 billion (#389 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Dallas, Texas

– Source of wealth: money management, Self Made

#17. David Bonderman

– Net worth: $6.6 billion (#363 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

– Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#16. Dannine Avara

– Net worth: $6.9 billion (#334 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: pipelines

#15. Milane Frantz

– Net worth: $6.9 billion (#334 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: pipelines

#14. Scott Duncan

– Net worth: $6.9 billion (#334 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: pipelines

#13. Randa Duncan Williams

– Net worth: $6.9 billion (#332 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: pipelines

#12. Richard Kinder

– Net worth: $7.2 billion (#317 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: pipelines, Self Made

#11. Joe Gebbia

– Net worth: $7.6 billion (#287 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Austin, Texas

– Source of wealth: Airbnb, Self Made

#10. Robert F. Smith

– Net worth: $8.0 billion (#263 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Austin, Texas

– Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#9. Ann Walton Kroenke

– Net worth: $8.3 billion (#244 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Electra, Texas

– Source of wealth: Walmart

#8. Andrew Beal

– Net worth: $9.4 billion (#206 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Dallas, Texas

– Source of wealth: banks, real estate, Self Made

#7. Autry Stephens

– Net worth: $10.0 billion (#188 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Midland, Texas

– Source of wealth: oil, Self Made

#6. Jeffery Hildebrand

– Net worth: $12.3 billion (#148 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Houston, Texas

– Source of wealth: oil, Self Made

#5. Stanley Kroenke

– Net worth: $12.9 billion (#140 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Electra, Texas

– Source of wealth: sports, real estate, Self Made

#4. Jerry Jones

– Net worth: $15.0 billion (#115 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Dallas, Texas

– Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys, Self Made

#3. Michael Dell

– Net worth: $49.8 billion (#24 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Austin, Texas

– Source of wealth: Dell computers, Self Made

#2. Alice Walton

– Net worth: $55.6 billion (#21 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

– Source of wealth: Walmart

#1. Elon Musk

– Net worth: $253.8 billion (#1 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Austin, Texas

– Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX, Self Made

