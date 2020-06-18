Live Now
Reward increased in case of missing Fort Hood soldier

[FILE] A sign outside Fort Hood, an U.S. Army post located in Killeen, Texas.

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army investigators have increased the reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in April. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen.

The 20-year-old soldier was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood on April 22. Investigators say her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in an armory room where she’d been working, but there’s been no sign of her since.

