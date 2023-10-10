DALLAS (KDAF) — Plano just got a whole lot scary as October brings a few spooky characters to town.

Rest in Plano Fest is a free Halloween-themed festival in the Downtown Plano Arts District. The event will include live music, spooky photo opportunities and so much more.

There are even talks of a new attraction, a giant blackout maze that will be located in the Haggard Parking Lot! Explore the secrets along 15th Street and all the festival will have to offer on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.

RSVP to the event for more details. Find out more information here.