DALLAS (KDAF) — As Texas becomes a hot spot for tech companies, the potential for Texas to develop smart cities becomes greater.

A new survey from Cinch Home Services asked more than 1,000 on their thoughts on whether they want smart cities and which cities they think have the potential to develop into one.

Before we go further, what is a smart city? According to Cinch, this is a tricky question. The term can be vague generally what makes a city ‘smart’ is that it uses information and communication technologies to increase operational efficiency and improve the quality of citizen welfare.

So what do people think about Dallas becoming a smart city? Well, the survey says Dallas is in the top 15 cities with the greatest potential to be a smart city, ranking in 12th with a 20% chance.

Other Texas cities made the cut as well with Austin ranking 3rd and Houston ranking 11th.

The top 15 cities with the greatest potential to be a smart city were:

New York City, NY Los Angeles, CA Austin, TX San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Las Vegas, NV Boston, MA Washington, D.C. Seattle, WA Charlotte, NC Houston, TX Dallas, TX Denver, CO Portland, OR San Diego, CA

Key findings from the survey include:

37.1% of people surveyed said they felt it was imporant for cities to accept cryptocurrency as a legal currency 55.2% of Gen Zers felt this way compared to 41.4% of Millenials, 29.4% of Gen Xers and 23.7% of Baby Boomers

The top companies trusted to build smart cities include Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung, Alphabet Inc., Cisco, Oracle, Siemens, Meta and Hitachi

51.8% of people were concerned that advancing technologies will leave some people behind

For the full report, click here.