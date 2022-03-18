HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes is over, and it looks like the Cleveland Browns have came back and won the right to acquire the Houston Texans quarterback.

According to multiple reports, Watson has decided to waive his no-trade clause to be traded to Cleveland, days after reports had the Browns out of the running for the embattled quarterback.

Reports say that Cleveland will offer Watson a new five-year, $230 million deal.

Another report says that the Texans will receive three first-round picks from the Browns, and two later-round picks.

Watson had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn’t coming before having a change of heart and calling the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade.

Watson will be joining a Cleveland team with plenty of talent, but one that has been in search of a franchise quarterback for years. The three-time Pro Bowler with Houston became a target of the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women.

His arrival in Cleveland will likely be met with a backlash by some fans, but the Browns are comfortable with his character after doing their own investigation.

Meanwhile, the Texans will continue to rebuild with more draft capital and closure from a rocky relationship with Watson. Houston will play the Browns in the 2022 season.

ESPN first reported Watson’s decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.