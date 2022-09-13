DALLAS (KDAF) — With gas prices in the U.S. falling, people across the nation are seeing some relief from inflation.

However, prices are still higher, affecting millions of people’s wallets in some places more than others.

WalletHub has recently commissioned a report looking at which metropolitan areas in the nation are seeing higher inflation rates than others, and North Texas saw some of the highest rises in inflation rates in the nation.

According to the study, the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington areas saw the fifth highest rise in inflation in the U.S. Other metropolitan areas that saw high rises in inflation were:

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Minneapolis-St.Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

For the full report, visit WalletHub.