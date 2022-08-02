ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – HEB issued a recall Monday evening for its half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen.

In a press release from the grocer, HEB said the product contains wheat, but it was not declared on the product label.

People with a wheat allergy or sensitivity would be at risk of a serious allergic reaction if they ate the ice cream.

HEB said the issue was discovered when one ice cream was found in the carton of another ice cream.

H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream was removed from store shelves, and there have been no reported illnesses in connection with the ice cream.

HEB product:

UPC Number Product Size Best by date 4122048399 H-E-B Creamy Creation Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream ½ gallon 06 Jan 23

If you purchased the product, HEB said you can return it to your nearest store for a full refund. You can also contact HEB Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.