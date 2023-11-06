The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Youth performance arts company, Rebel Theatrics will be headling Grandscape’s Holiday Kickoff on Nov. 18th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free to attend and includes carolers, a holiday vendor market, Scrooge and Elf performances, pictures with Santa Claus, live reindeer, hot cocoa and snow. The Holiday kickoff will also include performances by North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA), Texas Ballet Theater, and Diversity Dance Studio.

Rebel Theatrics

Activities wise, the event will also include a letters-to-Santa station and a princess meet-and-greet with favorites such as Belle, Ariel, Aurora, Cinderella, Tinkerbell, Tiana and more!

Rebel Theatrics is also collaborating with a local rescue organization for a good cause. There will be a puppy performance featuring adoptable puppies on stage during a holiday number. Attendees are invited to meet and adopt the puppies after the show.

There will be so much to do and see during the Holiday kickoff, don’t miss a beat! get event updates and more, here.