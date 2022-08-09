Rebecca Rittenhouse is an actress on the series “Maggie” and she plays an unconventional psychic who is navigating through her thirties while she is trying to find love. Her friends and family are totally acceptable of these unorthodox powers and accepts it as a part of her life but that doesn’t make it any easier.

Now things do not always go her way and sometimes her visions don’t come out the way they seem but she is doing her best. Rittenhouse states that she feels she has good intuition but like her character and many others, she does not always follow that intuition.

The actress is predicting some big moves for her real life and that entails a literal move here in Los Angeles and she even weighed in on the popular discussion of bringing back the Choco Taco, a staple California dessert and one of the actresses favorite.

“Maggie’ is streaming on Hulu now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 9, 2022