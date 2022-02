Angela Simmons talked about moving to Atlanta and why she decided to leave New York. She also shared details on some of her current and upcoming projects.

New episodes of “Growing Up Hip Hop” air at 9 p.m. on Thursdays on WE tv.

“Social Society” premieres today, exclusively on ALLBLK. You can stream it at allblk.tv.

“Just Angela” returns Feb. 15 on aspireTV.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 7, 2022.